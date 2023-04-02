Actor Hugh Grant has revealed that one film project he wishes to erase from his filmography.

Grant is out flogging his appearance in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, appearing on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden‘ alongside costar Chris Pine, reports Deadline.

Corden enticed Hugh Grant into a spirited game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The task: name a film Grant would remove from his resume, or eat a slice of worm mayonnaise shepherd’s pie. The actor didn’t find that task challenging, admitting he’s “specialised in being bad for decades.”

Hugh Grant finally tabbed ‘The Lady and the Highwayman’ as a mistake. The 1988 made-for-TV film saw Grant as Lord Lucius Vyne in a swashbuckling tale.

“I’m a highwayman. I’m meant to be sexy,” Hugh Grant said.

Instead, the film was “Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg. When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves. Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage would come past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’.”

