Bringing you the perfect blend of action and comedy, Lionsgate Play presents Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre. Headlined by your favourite stars, including Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham, and Bugzy Malone, this spy thriller is here to give you the undercover experience of a lifetime on 5th May 2023, exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. Brace yourselves for a nail-biting experience with special agent Orsen Fortune as he learns about a dangerous arms deal.

Putting together his best team of operatives, they take on the charmingly villainous billionaire, Greg Simmonds, played by the dreamy Hugh Grant. From excitement and intrigue to anticipation and fear, this Guy Ritchie film delivers unexpected twists on run-of-the-mill spy movies.

Talking about his inspiration for the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, director Guy Ritchie says,”We had the idea to do a spy film about eight months prior to the start of production. In preparation, we watched every action and spy film we could get our hands on. I didn’t like our initial premise, so I started again. After I wrote a new scene, which now opens our story, I knew what the tone of the movie would be, and I liked it.”

“We wanted to do something different with the genre,” said producer and co-screenwriter Ivan Atkinson. “Most spy films fall into one or two categories: they’re either a spoof or they take themselves very seriously. We wanted to find a middle ground,” he adds.

Get ready for an epic spy venture in Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, releasing on 5th May 2023 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India

