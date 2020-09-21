Disney Plus’ Marvel series Ms Marvel has been in the news for a long time. While fans wait for the show to release, updates on the production of the show are also awaited. As per the latest reports, the studio has found the director for their much-anticipated show in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The duo is known for Bad Boys For Life and below are all the details about the same.

Adil and Bilall have been roped in to direct a few episodes of Ms Marvel, the studios very first Muslim hero. The show will also have other directors shaping the series that has all the eyes of the world glued on it.

Alongside Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors’ list on the show also include Oscar-winner filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid. The Walking Dead, Outlander and The Punisher fame Meera Menon will also be on board as one of the directors. The writing of the show is being led by Bisha K Ali.

Ms Marvel for the unversed revolves around Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen. The show will follow Khan who was first seen in the Captain Marvel comics back in the year 2013. Based in New Jersey, Kamala Khan will posses powers like Shapeshifting and healing.

After her 2013 debut, Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel also got her stand-alone comic in 2014. It was the year when Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed Ms Marvel as a series for Disney Plus. He also confirmed that she would be seen in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as well.

As per reports, the studio is right now in the casting phase for this unique project. As for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who already have Bad Boys For Life’s success to their credit, also have the next instalment of Beverly Hills Cops.

How excited are you for Ms Marvel? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, tell us if you have any suggestions on who should play a unique character.

