January is the first month of the year, and it brings new hope for the upcoming days. People stay immersed in the New Year’s celebrations, and they are incomplete without movies. Several movies have come out in January over the years, and today, we are here to rank the top 5 biggest opening weekends in North America in January. Will Smith gloates at #2 owing to his film Bad Boys for Life. Scroll below for the deets.

Bad Boys for Life was released in 2020 and was the sequel to Bad Boys II, which came out almost two decades back in 2003. It was the first film in the franchise which was not directed by Michael Bay. The movie reportedly became the third-highest-grossing of the year. Besides that, Kung Fu Panda 3 is also one of the films in the top 5.

Kung Fu Panda 3 came out around four years before Will Smith’s Bad Boys for Life. It is the sequel to the second film, which was released in 2011. The January box office sets the stage for the exhibitors, and for example, they witnessed success a little late last year. The first blockbuster came with Dune: Part Two which collected $714 million+ worldwide. However, Smith’s film did not record the biggest opening weekend of January ever.

Check out the top five films with the biggest opening of all time for the month of January –

American Sniper [2015] – $89.26 million

Bad Boys for Life [2020] – $62.50 million

Ride Along [2015] – $41.51 million

Kung Fu Panda 3 [2016] – $41.28 million

Glass [2019] – $40.3 million

In January 2025, only The Damned was released in the US, and it opened with $769,721 only. The synopsis reads, “A 19th-century widow has to make an impossible choice when, during an especially cruel winter, a foreign ship sinks off the coast of her Icelandic fishing village.” There are no major releases this month. Captain America: Brave New World will be released in February 2025.

