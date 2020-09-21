Ellen DeGeneres in the last few weeks has experienced a spectacular fall from grace. Several former staff members, celebrities, security guards and guests of the host had opened up about their negative experiences at the set. Following the allegations, the showrunners promised to launch an inquiry into the accusations.

Now embattled TV star will address the mounting allegations against her on the premiere of her show’s new season. The host announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return with new episodes beginning September 21.

According to the NZ Herald, Ellen DeGeneres gave a statement, wherein she said, “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

As reported by Vanity Fair, the showrunners Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Ed Glavin had released a joint statement previously saying, “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

As the new season of The Ellen Show to begin, the star’s celebrity supporters will also join her on the couch as she attempts to win back her audience. Reportedly, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen will join her eponymous talk show in the first week of the new season. Furthermore, in the coming weeks, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom will also make an appearance with the television personality at her show.

Ellen DeGeneres shot the last part for the last season of her show from home. She carried out her show amidst heavy backlash and the lockdown episodes were met with criticism. Some fans even pointed out that DeGeneres looked “drained” and “stressed” in the clips posted on her Twitter page.

Must Read: FRIENDS Reunion At Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston On Courteney Cox, “We’ve Been Roommates Since 1994”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube