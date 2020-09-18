Steve Harvey Supports Ellen DeGeneres, Calls Her "One Of The Coolest & Kindest People"

The controversies surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and the unethical practices at her workplace is known by one and all who keep up with the happenings in Hollywood. After receiving support from quite a few celebrities, the talks show host now has a supporter in STEVE on Watch host Steve Harvey. Read on to know what he had to say.

Supporting Ellen, Steve recently said that she is one of the coolest and kindest people he has met in the business.

During an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Steve Harvey said, “I’m going to say this about it: Ellen DeGeneres, the person that I know, that I’ve known for a number of years, that I saw back in the comedy club days, when we used to split time with the same management, all of this and what’s happening now, Ellen, the person, is probably one of the coolest and kindest people I’ve met in this business.”

Talking further about the controversy Ellen has found herself in the middle of, Steve Harvey’ said, “[Ellen] has no control over what every staff member does, what every producer does, you can’t control that. You don’t even know some of the stuff that’s happening.” He added that because the show has her name, she has to “take the hit.” He said it’s the same case with him for his show, STEVE on Watch.

Harvey added that he does not believe Ellen DeGeneres has any “racist tendency.” Accepting that being a black man he knows what racism is, Steve said, “If I have a conversation with you, I know if you got racist tendency somewhere in you, because it radiates. I can feel it. I’ve been around a long time, man. That’s not Ellen DeGeneres. That’s just not her, period.”

He added, “You make it like that if you want to. But if you try to make it that way, it’s because you don’t know her. I know her. And that’s the feeling I have.”

This interview, in which Steve Harvey spoke about Ellen, aired on Thursday, September 17.

In August, via an emotional video conference with staff, Ellen DeGeneres admitted that she ‘wasn’t perfect.’ The talk show was expected to return on Wednesday, September 9, but will now premiere on September 21.

Earlier this year, many ex and current employees from The Ellen DeGeneres show alleged that the workplace had a toxic culture.

