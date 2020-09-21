Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things’ Season 4 was in early stages of filming when the streaming giant on March 13 suspended the production. Now as the entertainment industry is slowly reeling back to normalcy with precautionary measures in place, fans of the hugely popular drama are hoping the shooting of their beloved series to start soon.

Back in March when Stranger Things season 4’s filming began and it was expected to air in July this year. However, the filming of the hugely popular drama came to an abrupt halt and the release of the series got delayed. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the season 4 ever since the dramatic Season 3 ending, which saw Jim Hopper closing The Upside Down to protect his adopted daughter Eleven from harm.

But now it seems Netflix has finally planning to restart the shoot. According to Deadline, the makers of Stranger Things series are now planning to start the shoot by end of this month, the series can be expected to hit the screens by early next year. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the date of the filming is tentative and subject to change.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she achieved a major teenage accomplishment during the coronavirus pandemic. According to E!News, during an interview, the 16-year-old actress has got her driver’s license in quarantine. Interestingly, she also said that she felt strange taking a socially distanced driving test.

To get behind the wheel as a solo driver has been a long journey for Millie. She had shared an Instagram post back in March 2019, wherein she posted about her excitement over obtaining her learner’s permit. She said, “I passed! yay! watch out cuz MBB is on the road…(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol).”

The young star had a lot of time in her hand since she along with other stars like Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink was forced to press pause early into the filming of season four due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Millie Bobby Brown had ample time to work on her art and driving skills.

