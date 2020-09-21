Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix was released in 1999 and it became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The film even left behind movies like Fight Club, American Beauty, and The Mummy.

2003’s The Matrix Reloaded also was well received by the audience. The 2003 sequel broke the box-office record of James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film earned a whopping $739.4 million at the box-office. It was considered to be the highest box-office collection for an R-rated movie for a long time until it was broken by Deadpool (2016). However, the 2003’s The Matrix Revolution didn’t fare well as compared to the previous instalments. It was panned by critics for its lack of depth.

Now the makers are shooting The Matrix 4. The film has been subjected to numerous theories and discussions. One of the theories that were making rounds that the upcoming movie will be a prequel. The film will show Keanu Reeves going back in time to recruit Morpheus to aid their battle against the machines.

However, now the actor has not only confirmed the news of the upcoming sequel of the Matrix franchise but also quashed the ongoing rumours about the film. Keanu Reeves said that The Matrix 4 will not be a prequel.

According to Fandom Wire, during the promotion of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the actor confirmed that the upcoming movie is not going to be a prequel. He said, “No, no. No going in the past. It’s another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

Going by Keane Reeves’ cryptic statement, The Matrix 4 is going to be a different version. So far no official confirmation has yet arrived regarding the plot of the fourth instalment of the franchise. However, reports suggest that the upcoming film will have Neil Patrick Harris as a primary antagonist. While the other cast of the film includes Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Andrew Caldwell.

