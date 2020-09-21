It was back in 2020 when Emmys set an example in the industry by nominating a record number of Black actors in various categories. Among 102 total number of nominations, 35 slots went to actors like Billy Porter, Zendaya, Don Cheadle, Sterling K. Brown, Anthony Anderson and others.

There were as much as 34.3% of nominations which went to Black actors. The act was highly appreciated because a huge chunk of talent finally got acknowledged for their work.

Now the latest is that Emmys 2020 has again set a record by giving awards to maximum black actors. As the Emmys award function happened today and was attended by several big American TV stars, it was gladdening to see so many black actors getting recognition of their work and contribution.

According to Variety, out of the 18 acting awards, there were 9 which went to Black actors. That means at least 50% of the awards! Isn’t that amazing? And it’s also huge considering the winning rate of Black actors was 11.11%.

Also, Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest actress to win an Emmy in the Drama Lead Actress category.

She won the trophy for her role in Euphoria. The 24-year-old overcame a strong group of nominees — Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Laura Linney (Ozark), to win the honour.

Comer previously held the record as she was 26 when she won an Emmy in 2019.

Zendaya is also the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis who won in 2015, reports the entertainment portal.

Zendaya was euphoric after the win and gave a special shoutout to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

“I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” said Zendaya, addressing Levinson, who based the series on his own battle with drug addiction.

“I’m so grateful for Rue (her character). I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story. I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” she added.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Zendaya’s Dating TIMELINE – From Tom Holland To Jacob Elordi, A-Listers The Emmy Winning Actress Has Dated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube