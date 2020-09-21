Selena Gomez is one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood. The diva enjoys a massive fan following of 193 million on Instagram and over 77 million on Facebook. On September 18, the American singer appealed to Facebook executives to take action against the widespread racism and misinformation on all social media platforms. Read the article to know more.

The talented singer wrote a private message to Facebook’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg in which she raised her concerns. She shared the screenshot of the message on her Instagram story.

According to The Star, Selena Gomez wrote, “It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem. Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry. I am calling you both to help stop this. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

Selena Gomez added, “This is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Meanwhile, Koimoi also told you that Selena Gomez is all set to reprise her role in the fourth instalment of Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania. But the actress will not only return as the voiceover artist but will also act as the film’s executive producer. Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon will direct the latest instalment. Genndy Tartakovsky will return as the screenwriter and executive producer along with Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey Goldstone will serve as the film’s producer.

