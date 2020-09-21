Ever wondered what Spider-Man would look like as a Disney animated character? Samuel Chevé has shown us through his fantastic fan art. Samuel, on his social media post, has given the Marvel superhero a Disney character makeover. Tom Holland fans are going gaga over the fan art. Read the story to know more.

Samuel took to Instagram and uploaded his fan art by tagging Tom Holland. The caption on the post reads, “🖤❤️FAR FROM MAGIC HOME🖤❤️@tomholland2013 #farfromhome #ian #marvel #spiderman #peterparker #onward #avengers #photoshop #disney #pixar #power #avengers #avengersendgame #mashup #ironman #teamstark #love #tonystark #robertdowneyjr #tomholland #mashup #anime” Have a look at the fan art below:

In another Spider-Man fan art by Digital artist Malcolm Kenneth, we see The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara as Silk. The caption of the post reads, “Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko from The Boys) as Silk. Would love to see this, Kimiko is one of my favorite characters and @karenfukuhara is always a delight on and off screen.The original pose of this image that I used is from cosplayer @phoebe.riss (she’s amazing) and the photo belongs to and was taken by @snaphappyian (sorry for the trouble ❤)#asianrepresentation.” Have a look at the image here.

According to Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry, “The Marvel shows from Sony would mark the latest collaboration between Sony and Amazon, having previously worked on Sneaky Pete, The Tick, and now the critically acclaimed adaptation of The Boys. The studio and the streamer are also developing television adaptations of The Wheel of Time and A League of Their Own to debut on Prime sometime in the future.”

Perry explained, “Lauren Moon is in talks to write the Silk TV show for Sony, having previously worked on Good Trouble as well as Atypical. She is also Korean-America like Silk, so fans believe Moon could give better insight into the star’s multicultural upbringing. “Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man, Silk, real name Cindy Moon, was revealed to be a classmate of Peter Parker who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. Her character has similar powers to Peter but with an even more enhanced spider sense ability.”

How did you like the Tom Holland-Spider-Man fan art by Samuel Chevé? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates.

