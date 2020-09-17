Tom Holland Considered To Play Link In Netflix’s Legend Of Zelda?

There have been a lot of reports around Netflix collaborating with Nintendo for Legend Of Zelda. While the format in which it will be made is not exact yet, the latest goss that the grapevine has to offer is that the makers are eying Tom Holland to play the lead character, Link, in the anticipated project. The buzz is potent, and below are all the details about the same.

The fans of the iconic Nintendo game, Legend Of Zelda were left excited when the news of Netflix coming on board to make a project out of it broke. As per the reports, it is being said the streaming giant is considering both the formats, that of a series and a feature film.

What adds more to the already hyped anticipation is the fact that Spider-man: Homecoming fame Tom Holland may possibly make an entry in the project. As per We Got This Covered, it is still not clear if the actor has been approached by Nintendo or Netflix.

For the unversed, 2021 marks Nintendo’s The Legend Of Zelda’s 35th anniversary. In that case, Tom Holland entering the project is a part of a huge celebration. The partnership between the gaming giant and Netflix might churn out some more shows and films as well.

In other news, Tom Holland, who yesterday saw the release of his Netflix original The Devil Of All Time, also has Spider-Man 3 in his kitty. As per the buzz, the filming that was about to begin soon has been delayed yet again. The report suggests that Holland will get back to the sets of the third instalment at the beginning of 2021.

Tom Holland’s Spider-man 3 has already seen quite a few delays in the release date. The film that was slated for a July 2021 release was pushed to November 2021 later. But as announced a few days back, the film will now release o December 17, 2021, as the makers have eyes the Christmas window.

Must Read: Dexter: Michael C Hall’s Show Had An Alternate Ending & You”ll Be Angry Makers Didn’t Go With This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube