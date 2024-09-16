Selena Gomez created quite a red carpet-frenzy at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The singer-actress had received her first acting nomination for her performance in Only Murders In The Building. However, apart from that, the diamond ring on her left finger, which she paired with her exquisite Ralph Lauren black halter-neck gown, did not go unnoticed.

This has inevitably sparked engagement rumors for Selena Gomez and her beau, Benny Blanco. The lavish ring was a platinum band with studded marquis diamonds. However, this might not suggest that the ‘Love On’ singer is engaged to Blanco. She might have chosen the beautiful piece as an accessory to style her radiant gown.

Apart from that particular ring, Selena Gomez wore several other items from the Tiffany & Co collection. However, her diamond ring seems to be from the brand’s Tiffany Victoria collection. The ‘Calm Down’ singer also wore four other Tiffany & Co rings. Gomez furthermore accessorized her Ralph Lauren outfit with a diamond bracelet and a bangle with a white gold plating. She chose dangling diamond earrings to further compliment the outfit.

Selena Gomez was nominated in the Leading Actress In A Comedy Series category for Only Murders In The Building at the 2024 Emmy Awards. However, she lost the award to Jean Smart, who won it for the show Hacks. Only Murders In The Building also lost to Hacks in the Best Comedy Series category. Talking about her relationship, Gomez has been dating Benny Blanco for over a year now.

She sparked engagement rumors in August last month when she shared a picture with Blanco on her social media handle. Selena Gomez placed a heart emoji over her hand in the picture, which made fans think that she was engaged to Benny. However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Selena revealed that she is in no hurry to tie the knot with Blanco. Well, we still wish the lovely couple a happy ever after.

