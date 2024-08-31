Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s on-again, off-again relationship was one of the most talked-about romances in Hollywood. While their young romance captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, it faced several ups and downs, which eventually ended up with them moving forward on separate paths. Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018 after ending his romance with Gomez and the singer is currently dating Benny Blanco. Despite their heartfelt romance, there was a time when Bieber admitted the hardships of their relationship.

In a throwback interview with I-D, Bieber once shared how tough it was falling in love with the singer. He said, “With that relationship… I put so much of myself on the line with her, because I was so distant with everyone else. So it’s like, you have the world who’s loving you but it’s not like they know my heart—they don’t know me. So when I found that love I was just like, ‘Woah, I want to hold on to this.’ And I just put everything into it and in reality, there’s just no holding back. You’re just like, ‘This love feels so good.'”

He further expressed how he felt about his relationship with Gomez sharing that there was nothing like it and that he didn’t want to let it go. He explained that despite the challenges, he wanted to stick it out, describing their relationship as “on-again, off-again,” while they tried to figure out how to be themselves and be together amid public scrutiny. The Sorry singer added, “I think that really messed my head up too because then it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind.”

Bieber also revealed that his songs like What Do You Mean, Sorry, and Mark My Words, were about his on-off romance with Gomez, sharing that he’ll always love her. The pair began dating in 2010 followed by their on-off romance which permanently ended in 2018.

Bieber has recently welcomed his first child with wife Hailey.

