Justin Bieber has faced numerous sexual allegations over the years, with some claims coming from his fans. One notable accusation surfaced in 2020 when two women alleged that Bieber assaulted them in 2014. While Bieber vehemently denied all the accusations, he took the matter to court and filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against the two. Surprisingly, the Baby singer had to involve his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in the messy drama as she helped him clear his name.

Bieber was accused of sexual assault by Khadidja Djibrine, who claimed that the singer assaulted her in the early hours of May 5, 2015, at the Langham Hotel in New York City. The other woman, named Danielle, accused Bieber on Twitter, alleging that he assaulted her at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

Following their accusations, Justin Bieber addressed the situation in 2020, stating that he was not present at the Four Seasons Hotel on the date cited in the allegations. He also claimed that he and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez met at SXSW and left together to spend the night at a nearby rental home. Gomez served as his alibi, providing receipts from the night of March 9, 2014, which Bieber claimed he spent with the Calm Down singer.

Bieber also took to his Twitter to address the allegations adding, “I don’t normally address things, as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career, but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and team, I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumors are rumours, but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.”

He claimed that the two plaintiffs “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.”

However, Bieber’s attorney revealed that they voluntarily decided to dismiss the lawsuit and decided to move on.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Vs Liam Hemsworth Net Worth: The Singer Boasts 4X More Wealth Than The Hunger Games Star As Ironclad Prenup Helped Hold On To Her Massive $100 Million+ Fortune

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News