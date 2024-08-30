It turns out that Donald Trump was always a cad, at least according to Salma Hayek. The actress once had an awkward encounter with Former President. Salma Hayek revealed that she rejected Trump’s proposal to go on a date, and he retaliated by leaking a false story.

Donald Trump has a troubling history with women. At Least 18 women have accused Donald Trump of inappropriate behavior. The accusations also include allegations of s*xual harassment or s*xual assault. In 2020, Amy Dorris, a former model, told The Guardian that Trump forcibly kissed and groped her at the U.S. Open. In a 2019 book, writer E.Jean Carrol accused Trump of r*ping her in a changing room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s. He was later sued for s*xual abuse and defamation after Trump denied the accusation. Earlier this year, Carrol won the lawsuit against Trump, who was found liable.

Years before the accusers came forward, Salma Hayek recalled her awful encounter with Trump in the 1990s. In a 2016 interview on Radio Centro 93.9, actress Salma Hayek said she met Trump in the 1990s when she had a boyfriend. However, that did not deter Donald Trump from pursuing Hayek. The Grown Up actress said Trump cosied up to her boyfriend to get her number. Hayek recalled “When I met that man [Donald Trump] I had a boyfriend and he tried to become his friend to get my home telephone number.”

Hayek said that after getting her numbers, Trump would often invite her out on dates. Hayek said she rejected Trump’s advances, but shortly after, an unfavourable story was published in the National Enquirer. Hayek said, “When I told him I wouldn’t go out with him even if I didn’t have a boyfriend, he called — well, he wouldn’t say he called, but someone told the National Enquirer.”

The publication reported Trump declined to go out with Salma Hayek because she was “too short.” The actress said, “Someone told the National Enquirer—I’m not going to say who because you know that whatever he wants to come out comes out in the National Enquirer. It said that he wouldn’t go out with me because I was too short.”

Salma Hayek recalled even after the false story was published, Trump continued to call her. “Later, he called and left me a message. ‘Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don’t want people to think this about you,’ He thought that I would try to go out with him so people wouldn’t think that’s why he wouldn’t go out with me,” the actress said in the interview.

