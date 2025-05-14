The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly warning Lulu about snooping into the past between Brook Lynn and Dante, especially Gio, who she already suspects is their son. Up next, Curtis confided in Jordan. Trina opened up to Portia. Sonny surprised Laura with his shocking decision.

Lastly, Josslyn made a promise. With the parentage reveal secret so close to being revealed due to Lulu’s snooping, there’s going to be some major drama. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 14, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Carly and Jason strategizing. What could this be about? Is this related to Michael and Willow’s kids? Or is this about something entirely else? On the other hand, Willow is heartbroken. She recently returned back to town from visiting Germany to meet Michael.

Willow was told he didn’t want to see her but what she didn’t know is that Drew pulled some strings to keep her away from Michael to keep his evil agendas and brainwashing running. She is left shocked when she gets served papers. Is Carly the one behind this? Or did someone else do this?

How will Willow react to this? What papers are those? Is this about her marriage with Michael or her kids with him? Up next, Laura loses her cool. Is this related to Sonny or Sidwell, or both? Who will be on the receiving end of her fury? Elsewhere, Drew makes a discovery. What has he found out?

Is this about Portia and Nina’s alliance? Will he find a way to blackmail both of them for exposing him? When Alexis tries to get the upper hand, will she be successful or fail? She is guilty about getting blackmailed by Ava and going forward with committing her daughter Kristina out of sheer fear.

Alexis is tired of Ava and Ric’s demands and wants to do something about it. She recruits Spinelli and has a plan he needs to follow. What exactly is she cooking? Will it even work? Kristina, on the other hand, can’t believe her mother would go so far as to draw up papers to get her committed.

Will their relationship fracture under this mistrust? Lastly, Liz has a memory from the night of their accident. She remembers that Ric said something about the brakes. Will she piece the mystery together? What exactly will this mean for Krisitna’s fate? Stay tuned to know more details about it.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Paddington In Peru OTT Release Date Update: Here’s Where & When To Stream It Online Rent-Free!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News