Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s churning out projects at light speed right now, the DCEU is working at its own pace with projects at random intervals but far away from each other. While Dwayne Johnson enters the DCEU now he had to contemplate it for years, precisely a decade. With fans, the story is altogether different and the studio has refused from succumbing to fan demands and make movies that they want. This obviously has them agitated and now The Rock talks about it and sympathises with the fans.

If you are unversed or not a DC fan. Over the years the fandom of the studio has been requesting them to make a few films. Out of these two were of course Black Adam and the other was Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League. The studio somehow managed to fulfil these demands but after a long movement.

But apart from these two, the most anticipated projects are Ben Affleck’s Batman movie, Ayer Cut of The Suicide Squad and Henry Cavill’s Comeback Superman movie. None of the three even close to happening real. Now Dwayne Johnson has spoken about the same and sympathised with the fans.

As per We Got This Covered, Dwayne Johnson said, “You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly. We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.”

Meanwhile, it was yesterday when Dwayne Johnson also opened up about the fact that Black Adam will fight with Superman. While fans want Henry Cavill to be the Blue Boy Scout against The Rock’s Black Adam, the actor said the fight is inevitable no matter who plays thre Kryptonian Prince.

“There’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there,” Dwayne Johnson said.

