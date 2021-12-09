Tom Holland says that he considers himself friends with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and hopes to act alongside the duo at some point in the future. For the unversed, the trio is making the news a lot recently due to the speculations of them being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Garfield and Marvel have denied the rumours.

The upcoming movie is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and its hype can be matched with that of Avengers: Endgame. If you have been following the buzz around the movie, then you’d know that there have been several leaks, including the one mentioned above.

Now, as Spider-Man: No Way Home reaches close to its release date, fans gear up for it, and Tom Holland, Zendaya, and the rest of the cast are promoting it in full swing. In his recent interview with Associated Press, Holland said that he considers himself friends with both Maguire and Garfield after meeting them at various parties and events over the years.

“We’re friends. We’ve bumped into each other at parties. We bumped into Tobey the other day at a restaurant, and we are the only three people to have played this character on the big screen, so there is an affiliation between us. Does that make sense? You know the word I’m trying to say. There is a communal bond between us, so when we see each other, it does feel like a long-lost brother,” Tom Holland said.

THE SPIDER-MEN: As the reigning Spider-Man, @TomHolland1996's spidey-sense connects him to previous web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/AdRFW1Obcl — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 8, 2021

Tom added, “I saw Andrew that other day at a party in LA, and I gave him a big cuddle, and it was very nice. I’d love to share the screen with them one day. Unfortunately, I don’t ever think we’ll be able to wear the suits together, but it would be nice to make a film with them.”

Recently, an official promo art of Spider-Man: No Way Home featured two wall-crawlers fighting with Electro. Many speculate that it is Tobey Maguire’s Spidey with Tom Holland’s. Fans will just have to watch the film to know if Andrew Garfield, Tobey, and Tom are in the movie or not.

