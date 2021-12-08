Tom Hiddleston is known for his portfolio of diverse roles, but for his larger audience, he is known to be Loki. With the Disney+ series, Loki is lined up for the season; Tom Hiddleston has dropped the news, which has left fans surprised.

Well, he might not be playing MCU’s God of Mischief for long now. Surprised?

Yes, even after hearing this announcement.

While receiving the People’s Choice Awards for winning The Male TV Star of 2021, Tom Hiddleston, in his acceptance speech, told fans that he is a “temporary torchbearer” to the role of Loki.

The people have spoken: Tom Hiddleston is The Male TV Star of 2021. Watch the #PCAs on NBC and E! pic.twitter.com/GuRUg26XvS — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 8, 2021

Most actors want to move out of the comfort zone of playing one character multiple times, and Tom Hiddleston has given us ten wonderful years by playing the character Loki.

He made his character debut in the 2011 film Thor directed by Kenneth Branagh, and co-starring Chris Hemsworth.

The character of Loki was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, but in a separate timeline, the Disney+ series shows a different variation about the God Of Mischief.

Although Loki’s solo adventures would continue in season 2 of the series, it is not necessary that he will be the only actor to play the role in the near future.

Hiddleston stated that he considered it “a joy and an honor” to play the character, but there will come a time another actor will play the primary version of Loki. In fact, Marvel Studios has already brought forth a series of variations for the character of Loki, though Hiddleston’s version of the God Of Mischief continues to be the primary one.

The Disney+ franchise ended with a cliff-hanger in the first season, and fans cannot wait to see what is in store in season 2. Many fan theories predict that Sylvie will be reuniting with Loki as he acclimatizes to a new environment.

It will be sad to see Tom Hiddleston not wearing the mantle of Loki, but we have to till Marvel Studios gives out an official announcement.

Who do you think can best play Loki?

