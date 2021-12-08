The BTS boys are now on Instagram and this news has just spread a wide frenzy amongst the netizens, especially the huge fan following of the band that is known as ‘ARMY’. Since the boys have arrived on the social media platforms, there hasn’t been a minute where no one has followed the seven members.

Amongst these followers, one is a well-known Bollywood actress, check out to know who she is!

So it’s just been two days since the BTS’ seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have made their Instagram debut. The day they arrived on the social media platform, they crossed the 7 million mark of followers within just a few hours. Talking about V who is one of the member from the boy band, is now leading the pack in the terms of followers. He now has 22 million followers just within two days. Well, as mentioned earlier, one of the followers is a renowned Bollywood actress and it’s none other than Disha Patani!

By following BTS’ V, Disha Patani has just made it loud and clear that she is an ARMY! Isn’t it just super adorable?

Meanwhile, it was just witnessed that V and Suga were facing some tricky issues while using their Instagram account! On the social media platform, it seemed like Suga was finding it a tad bit difficult on how to post images. The K-pop singer also called the platform really hard to use. Whereas our dear V accidentally ended up following BLACKPINK’s Jeannie and had to clarify that it was just a mistake and nothing else.

Recently, BigHit had announced that the K-pop band have decided to go on a break for the first time since 2019 and that they will return back and mark the beginning of a new chapter.

Are you excited about BTS members making their Instagram debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

