Gwyneth Paltrow has always been one of the wittiest Hollywood celebrities on social media, proving her sense of humour with numerous trendy pictures, videos, and captions. The actor has lately been focusing on her ‘modern lifestyle brand’ Goop, which sells a variety of luxury items like uniquely scented candles and beauty products. In a recent promotional video for the same, Gwyneth Paltrow had the perfect holiday gift for her celebrity friends Taylor Swift, Adele, and Kim Kardashian, amongst others.

For the unversed, Gwyneth is a popular Hollywood star who is best known for her role in films like Se7en and Contagion. She played the role of Pepper Potts in Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers franchise and has worked in a variety of television shows as well. She even holds an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her work in the 1999 flick Shakespeare In Love.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with a special guide on the ‘art of gifting’. In a segment of the clip, the actor is spotted dropping a bunch of gifts into paper bags which have name tags hanging on them. Gwyneth is seen adding a pack of DTF capsules to Adele’s bag since she got divorced recently and is allegedly in a relationship with Rich Paul.

For the new trending couple of Hollywood, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Gwyneth had a kinky toy to spice up their s*x life which was a Wolverine hand prop.

The Iron Man actor also had a special gift for pop singer Taylor Swift, who has lately been in the news for her red scarf. Gwyneth is spotted taking the red scarf away from the gifting bag and adding a vibrator instead. The video has been leaving her followers in splits mainly due to its satirical nature. Have a look!

