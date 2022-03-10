Zoë Kravitz as the Catwoman in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is garnering all the praises in the world for her amazing performance. Some say the actor was born to play the character and some are just in love with her aura. But the actor most recently made headlines for something else and it was for being rejected for a pivotal part from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises. The comment made many headlines and now Kravitz wants to clarify them.

If you have joined the party late, one of the most trending news a couple of days back was Zoë Kravitz talking about her being rejected from The Dark Knight Rises. The reason was her colour. The actor was responsible enough to make it clear that the comments never came from Christopher Nolan. It was said that the makers weren’t going urban on that part then.

But turns out some headlines did take the urban part in some other time and that has not gone down well with Zoë Kravitz, who has now released a clarification. The actor in a lengthy comment has said she was never told she was too ‘urban’ for the part. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, Zoë Kravitz said, “I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in the ‘Dark Knight [Rises]’. It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time. I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this was how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago — it was a very different time.”

Zoë Kravitz added, “I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm. I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time. Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve — let’s all calm down — as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”

Meanwhile, The Batman is creating history at the Box Office and is still strong there. Directed by Matt Reeves, the Robert Pattinson starrer has earned over $250 Million already. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

