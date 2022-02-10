The Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson, aka Roman Pearce, once mocked the box office reception of Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaw. The Rock and Vin Diesel’s infamous feud is known across the globe, but the wrestler-turned-actor was once caught up in another fight with another Fast franchise actor.

Ever since Johnson left the franchise and starred in the spin-off movie, it caused bad blood between some of his co-stars, including Gibson. The actor was vocal about his disappointment after the spin-off was announced and almost issued a warning to The Rock to not fly solo with the 2019 film.

However, Dwayne Johnson did go along with Hobbs & Shaw, but the movie opened to average ratings, reviews, a poor opening weekend, and a low box office collection, making only $759,056,935 worldwide. The film saw the second-lowest opening since the 2006 instalment, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. But, Tyrese Gibson saw this moment as an opportunity to mock which added fuel to their feud.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, which is now shared by The Shade Room, Tyrese Gibson decided to throw some shade at his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson. The post read “I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried. Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does …”

“You know what, maybe just maybe …The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I’m just pointing out the facts,” it continued.

Tyrese Gibson mocking Hobbs & Shaw’s box office numbers was just the beginning of the beef between him and Dwayne Johnson. However, in 2021, Gibson spoke about ending the feud and said that he is done with that, and both the actors reconnected.

