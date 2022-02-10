Andrew Garfield reveals that his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire sent him some “very sweet” texts after the actor was nominated for the Oscars 2022. For the unversed, Garfield has made it to the nominations list of the 94th Academy Awards under the Best Actor category for his role in the musical, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Right before the list was out, fans of the actor took to Twitter to share their predictions and manifested one nomination for Garfield, and none of them were disappointed, unlike the fans of Marvel’s latest Spidey flick, who are upset over its Best Picture snub.

However, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire are happy that Andrew Garfield got nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2022. While speaking on the podcast, Happy, Sad, Confused, Andrew revealed receiving a few text messages from his co-star to congratulate him for the nomination.

“Yeah I have!” Andrew Garfield said while asked if he told Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire about the Oscars 2022 nomination. “I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said.

Recently, Garfield also shared his reaction upon hearing the news. The Social Network actor was deeply moved by being honoured and recognized in this manner. He was also emotional and found the moment to be surreal. Andrew further shared that he found it strange to be able to do what he loves, which is acting.

We are glad that Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2022. While talking about his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, it was previously revealed that three wall-crawlers have a group chat that is still going strong.

