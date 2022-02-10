When Tom Holland first tried to explain his upcoming film, Uncharted, to Zendaya, the actress found it rather ridiculous. Holland and Daya are not just co-workers, who freshly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but they are also a couple in real life. From cute PDA moments to posting adorable snaps of each other on social media, to meet with each other’s families, and even buying a house together, they are doing it all.

Advertisement

They are as dedicated to their work as to each other. After No Way Home, both of them have been busy. Tom’s movie based on the video game will hit the screens on 18th February, while Zen’s HBO series Euphoria recently aired its second season.

Advertisement

Though the fans of the game are well versed with all the thrills and twists of it, Zendaya found it difficult to wrap her mind around a few things about Tom Holland’s movie Uncharted. While appearing on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Tom recalled the moment when he told the Dune actress about a particular stunt from the movie, which she found ridiculous.

“I did have a hilarious moment on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, because we shot that directly after shooting Uncharted. And I was sitting down with Zendaya, and I was trying to explain to her what Uncharted was about,” Tom Holland said. And I was like, “There’s this stunt I did where I fell out of an aeroplane… well, I get hit by a car that is falling out of an aeroplane,” he explained.

Tom continued, “And she was like, ‘Wait, what? How on earth does that happen? This film sounds ridiculous!’” He further added, “And I was like, ‘You have to wait and see the film. It makes sense when you see the film, but me explaining it to you makes no sense at all!’”

We all will have to wait and watch the stunts from Tom Holland’s Uncharted, which Zendaya finds ridiculous. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Oscar 2022 Nominations Snub: From Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci To Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home – Major Misses At The Prestigious Award Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube