BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The Korean content is so much in demand these days and well, they have created some of the most beautiful series and movies of all time. Recently, talking on a community forum, Weverse; BTS’ Jimin revealed that he watched ‘The Notebook’ starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling for the seventh time. Scroll below to read his reaction.

We all know that the Korean singer has a crush on Rachel and has confessed about the same previously. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer revealed that he also watched 016 war thriller Allied for the third time.

Sharing a screenshot from Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams ‘The Notebook’ on Twitter, BTS Jimin wrote, “(Watching) The Notebook for the seventh time.. Heh,” as translated by a Twitter user named btstranslation7.

BTS Jimin’s tweet was followed up by another one that read, “I should watch another movie.” Later the singer commented on his own post and wrote, “There’s this movie called Allied. It’s my third time watching this one. Starting. I might fall asleep while watching it though. I cried for a while, I’m gonna go sleep now.” He concluded with a comment that read, “I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! Sleep well.”

Reacting to his tweet a Twitter user wrote, “The Notebook and Allied–both romance drama movies set in the 1940s… seems like he likes these types of films.” Another user wrote, “He’s such a romantic I love him.”

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin recently underwent appendicitis surgery and also tested positive for COVID-19. However, he tested negative later but his fans across the globe emphasised him to get proper rest.

