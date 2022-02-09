BTS has gained immense popularity over the last decade, creating history by becoming the biggest K-pop band in the world. They are not just famous for their work as a band but have also become a few of the most sought-after solo artists of the west. In a recent edited video doing the rounds on social media, the boys can be seen taking up the Naagin and snake charmer’s avatar and looks like Tejasswi Prakash has some serious competition.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have stayed connected with the fans through their newly-started Instagram handles while they were on a break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Band member Jimin was in the news previously when he underwent appendicitis surgery after being tested positive for COVID-19. He recently announced that he is recovering well and looks like the band will be back with a bang soon.

In a recent viral edit, ARMYs have imagined what BTS would look like if they were to take up the roles of a snake and a snake charmer. In the clip, ARMYs have used the recent clip, posted by Kim Taehyung aka V on Instagram, where he can be seen playing the trumpet for a bunch of well-arranged soft toys. To top this up, they added a short clip of J-Hope where he is seen freestyling with a serious expression on his face.

The video has a flute tune playing in the background while BTS’ Hobi shows off his sharp moves. Here’s a look.

The edit is leaving the fans in splits while others are calling it bizarre and absurd. Since Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 will soon premiere on Indian television, some of the netizens can also be seen comparing the BTS clip with that of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. What do you think about the new viral edit? Let us know in the comments section.

