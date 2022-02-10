Bob Saget, the legendary comedian and ‘Full House’ star who was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel at the age of 65, died of head trauma, his family said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The family disclosed the cause of death in a statement to Variety, writing: “In the weeks since Bob‘s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Advertisement

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The statement continues: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

After the news of Bob Saget’s death broke earlier in January, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that officers discovered the actor unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes after responding to a man-down call shortly after 4 p.m. Detectives said at the time that there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

Bob Saget was best known for playing father Danny Tanner on the ’90s sitcom ‘Full House’, where he taught life lessons to daughters D.J., Stephanie and Michelle Tanner.

He starred opposite John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin, and many of the cast members paid tribute to him.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the cast wrote. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.”

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Must Read: Amid Brad Pitt Legal Battle, Angelina Jolie Breaks Down As She Advocates To Pass Domestic Violence Law!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube