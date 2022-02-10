Angelina Jolie is an inspiration for many. Not only has the actress left us in awe with her filmography, but she’s also a superhero for many in real life. She’s involved in a lot of humanitarian work. The beauty is now urging US lawmakers to pass Domestic Violence Law and below are all the details you need.

As most know, Angelina dated ex-partner Brad Pitt for years before tying the knot with him in 2014. Things turned upside down when the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor had an altercation with his eldest son in a flight. The actress filed for divorce in 2016 and the duo was restored single status in 2019.

Brad Pitt has been accused of domestic violence by Angelina Jolie. Although the allegations have been cleared off, the Eternals actress claims that her ex-husband intentionally hit their son Maddox. The custody battle continued for long and there have been multiple updates on the same.

Amidst it all, Angelina Jolie was back at Capitol Hill on Wednesday as she urged the US lawmakers to pass the Domestic Violence Law on an immediate basis. At a press briefing, the actress expressed her support for laws that would provide medical and legal assistance to victims.

Angelina also requested for support to children who have been exposed to violence at home. As reported by AFP, Angie said, “The ugly truth is that violence in homes is normalized in our country. I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment, and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late.”

As per reports, Angelina Jolie broke down as she urged Congress to make the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) a priority.

