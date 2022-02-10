Robert Pattinson-led The Batman hit the theatres on 4th March, but its IMAX tickets in the US have already been sold out moments after they went on sale. The new year has just started, and some amazing films are already hitting the theatres. The upcoming DC flick is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, and so no wonder the tickets got sold out immediately.

It will see Rob as the Dark Knight in his early years of vigilantism. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is said to be disconnected from the current DC timeline. After the release of every teaser, trailer, and poster of the movie, the excitement has just grown.

Now, as per Deadline, around 350 theatres released IMAX tickets for a preview screening of The Batman on 1st March. This is set to coincide with the premiere of the film, which will be taking place in New York on that same day, and as the tickets went live for the Robert Pattinson starrer, they were sold out instantly.

The Dark Knight is one of the longest-running superheroes, and even though there have been many versions created, some of which didn’t do well, fans are excited to see what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have got to show. Recently, the box office predictions of The Batman were out, and according to that, the film may have the biggest opening of any movie on the Caped Crusader.

The film is projected to make around $135-$185 million, which under the pandemic era, means a lot. Other than Rob as Bruce Wayne, the movie will see Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and more.

The Batman will also be the longest film based on the hero as it has a runtime of just under 3 hours, 2h 56m to be precise. Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film?

