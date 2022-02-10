One of the most trending names across the globe as we speak is Tom Holland. All thanks to the monstrous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the buzz around the movie that refuses to decrease and of course his next already making noise titled Uncharted. The actor in a very limited time has become one of the most sought after names in Hollywood. Now, what if we tell you that the actor is now dreaming to work with a path-breaking Oscar Winning director?

Yes, you heard that right. Tom Holland, who has made his niche in Hollywood and reigning it like a king is has been trying to make some unconventional choices and has been showing his range. Be it playing Peter Parker, or starring in Cherry or trying his hand at a pretty complex genre with Uncharted. Now if his latest comments are to go by, the actor wants to work with Parasite maker Bong Joon-Ho. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

For the unversed, Bong Joon-Ho is the director of Parasite that made history at the Oscars in 2020. The movie took home 4 Academy awards including that for Best Director and Best Film. Now it looks like Tom Holland is wanting to work with the prolific man who is currently working on his first full fledged Hollywood movie with Robert Pattinson.

As per We Got This Covered, Tom Holland talking about the Parasite maker, he said, “I love Bong Joon Ho. I think he’s wonderful.” He added, “I had the pleasure of meeting with him recently. I have met with him before. He is someone who I think has a great heart. He has not been corrupted by Hollywood. He is a wonderful, wonderful director, and I love all of his work. So, he’s probably up there, at the minute, for me.”

Tell us do you want to see Tom Holland join forces with Bong Joon-Ho? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

