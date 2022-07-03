Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King Of Romance’ for a reason. He can make the strongest man cry with his acting skills and brilliant expressions. The superstar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over three decades now. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time SRK busted the rumours of him being a bis*xual and said that ‘I don’t do men’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK happens to be one of the biggest superstars this industry has ever witnessed. His fandom is so huge and not just in India but across the world. The Jawaan actor is married to Gauri Khan and shares three beautiful kids together named Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. He loves his family and never misses an opportunity to express his love for them publicly through media conferences and interviews.

Back in the day, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his s*xuality and he made a bold statement while also dismissing the rumours of him being a bis*xual. In an interview with ETimes, the superstar said, “That’s rubbish. I don’t do men, I don’t do women. I’m happily in love with my wife. Hey, I like that line from Sex and the City, ‘I’m try-s*xual. I try anything that’s s*xual.’ Okay, I’m try-s*xual (laughs). No, hey, cut that out.”

Shah Rukh Khan is many things and witty is one of them. He isn’t just a stellar actor but also a charmer with his words and that’s why probably women across the world love him like crazy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawaan. Besides these two, SRK will also be seen in YRF’s Pathaan and all three films are scheduled to release next year.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan addressing the rumours of him being a bis*xual? Tell us in the comments below.

