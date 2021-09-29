Advertisement
Ashtavinayak’s head honcho and Bollywood producer Raj Mehta and his son Dhillin Mehta who was the managing director were detained back in April 2015 in a money-laundering lawsuit.
The duo was detained in Jail from April 2015 for their apparent role in the Rs 824.68 crore scam as they were a part of deceiving shareholders and laundering funds and misappropriation of public funds.
Well, after almost 6.5 years, Harshad Purshottamdas Mehta Aka Raj Mehta has now got conditional bail granted by the court.
Now according to a report in ETimes, Raj Mehta will be sent out from jail either on Wednesday evening or on Thursday. The Sources have also revealed to the portal, that the bail order was handed out on Tuesday evening. Nonetheless, there is no clarity on his son Dhillin Mehta’s bail.
As per the statement in India Legal Live, “Dhilin Mehta had incorporated various sham companies, entered into bogus agreements and then transferred funds to overseas subsidiary companies, which were found misappropriated to the tune of Rs 824.68 crore and had thereby cheated shareholders.”
The bail to producer Raj Mehta was permitted for the reason that there is no probability of fulfilment of prosecution in a sufficient period. Raj’s bail has consented to the circumstances that the produced would require to surrender his passport, report to the local police regularly and follow the trial proceedings against him on every occurrence the judiciary asks to be present before it.
Bollywood producer Raj Mehta’s bail had been turned down on various events. Ahead, the pleader had filed numerous petitions before the learned Magistrate and also before the learned Sessions Court, which was rejected multiple times. As per the part of the report.
Producer Raj Mehta and his son Dhillin Mehta have delivered various hit Bollywood movies such as Jab We Met, Golmaal series, Rockstar, Dabbang, and Bol Bachchan among several others.
