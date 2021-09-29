Advertisement

Ashtavinayak’s head honcho and Bollywood producer Raj Mehta and his son Dhillin Mehta who was the managing director were detained back in April 2015 in a money-laundering lawsuit.

The duo was detained in Jail from April 2015 for their apparent role in the Rs 824.68 crore scam as they were a part of deceiving shareholders and laundering funds and misappropriation of public funds.

Well, after almost 6.5 years, Harshad Purshottamdas Mehta Aka Raj Mehta has now got conditional bail granted by the court.