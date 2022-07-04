Laal Singh Chaddha created curiosity among moviegoers ever since Aamir Khan made an announcement. After many delays the film is ready for release and in May, Khan finally shared the first trailer. Although everyone loved the effort but many were left disappointed with Aamir’s Punjabi accent and there were memes shared by netizens regarding the same. Now, Sargun Mehta has shared her views on Khan’s accent in LCC.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and the upcoming film also stars, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya (making his Bollywood debut) along with Mona Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta who moved from Hindi TV/films and now predominantly works in Punjabi cinema will next be seen in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya with Gurnam Bhullar. In a recent chat with India.com, the actress speaks about Aamir Khan getting trolled for his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha and says, “If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it.”

Sargun Mehta further adds, “Aamir Khan sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi.”

Sargun’s Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya co-star Gurnam Bhullar too shares his views on the use of Punjabi language in Bollywood and in Aamir’s upcoming film, he says, “Basically, it’s a national cinema that will be released pan India. The Hindi films have a mix of Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, etc. We are the ones who point out these things. So it should not matter.”

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will be releasing on August 11, 2022, clashing with another Bollywood biggie Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

