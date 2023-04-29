Ranbir Kapoor is one of the A-listers of Bollywood who carved his path in acting with hard work, dedication, and acting skills. Even after being a family member of the popular Kapoor clan, he has always tried to stay humble and down to earth for his massive fanbase. Recently, he was invited to an event where he met with an ‘oops’ or rather an ‘ouch’ moment when he spilled a cup of coffee on himself. Now, that video is going viral all over social media and here’s how netizens have been reacting to it. Scroll below to check it out!

Ranbir is no more only an actor. He is now a loving husband to his wife, Alia Bhatt and a doting father to their little munchkin Raha. RK is currently quite busy with his upcoming lineup of projects, including Animal and a few others.

Now coming back to the viral video, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen attending an event with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. There Ranbir can be seen sitting with a cup of coffee in one of his hands and a microphone in the other. While talking in the panel, RK turned the cup upside down and spilled hot coffee on his pants. Oh, ho, it might have hurt him quite a lot! What do you think?

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as another paparazzi page named Viral Bhayani shared the video on their Instagram handle, netizens started to pour their reactions to it. One of them wrote, “Dhua nikal ra seat se matlab pakka jala hoga…😢”

Another one joked, “Raha be like : Aab property ke doo hisse nai honge !!”

The third one commented, “Oops yaar 🥺🥺”

One of the comments can be read, “Jal Gaya kya bhai itna excited nahi hone ka bawa.”

Ranbir Kapoor looked quite dashing as he came wearing a black tee along with black jeans. And one of the netizens commented, “Koi na black black…pata ni chalega 😂”

Another one wrote, “Bhai sauda to theek hai ??😂😂”

Well, we hope Ranbir Kapoor is all okay and didn’t suffer from any burns. For the unversed, on the work front, he was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor.

