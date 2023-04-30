Salman Khan, at the age of 57, is still ruling the industry with his unparalleled stardom. He enjoys a huge loyal fan base, and that’s not merely because of his box office pull but also due to his off-screen persona. One of the major selling points in Salman’s glorious career has been his ‘unmarried’ status. Recently, the superstar broke his silence on the same and shared why he’s still living his life without a partner.

Salman’s marriage is easily one of the most discussed topics to come of the entertainment world. The actor himself has spoken about it on several occasions and now, as the Dabangg star is close to 60, the topic is done and dusted. Even fans have accepted that their Bhai will be living a single life forever. Amid this, Salman has now admitted to being at fault in relationships, which is why he’s yet to tie the knot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan was asked when he’s planning to tie the knot. He said, “Jab Uper Walah chahega, Sir. Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides say ‘yes’, the marriage will take place. There’s still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye.”

Salman Khan further added, “All my previous girlfriends were good, the fault lies in me. When the first one left, it could have been her fault, when the second one and then the third one left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in whether the fault lies with them or me. In the fifth case, it could have been 60:40. But when more left, it is then confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault. It is only my fault. Probably a kind of fear in their mind that I may not be able to give them happiness in life. I am sure they are all happy wherever they are.”

What are your thoughts about Salman Khan’s reasoning for being unmarried? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Another ‘Lady Singham’ In Ajay Devgn Starrer After Deepika Padukone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News