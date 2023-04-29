Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan spoke about a dancing style he wishes to learn and said that it is “partner work” he is terrible at.

Hrithik said: “I’ve been terrible in partner work. I feel relaxed when it’s just me, but when it’s partner work, there is a certain synchronising and coordinating, there’s beauty in that. I have never been able to achieve that. I am very fascinated with Ballet. Just the long lines, the expanse and flight of it.”

“I had the opportunity in Guzaarish to train in the dance form and it was an incredible experience. It was like a ball and I was holding the ball and swirling. During the take, I was not able to get three turns – you know, the pirouettes. Finally, after two hours, we had lunch, and then we tried again. In a single take, somehow it happened.”

Hrithik Roshan also revealed that some of the signature dance steps he enjoyed throughout his career are The Bang Bang title track, Ghungroo from War and It’s Magic from Koia Mil Gaya.

Speaking about his way of working, Hrithik said: “It’s always about the process. I have a favourite process. Anybody who fits in the process, we create amazing things! The process is working with no egos, absolute communication, no feeling bad. And if you’re feeling bad, express it. Be honest and work hard. Give me time to work hard.”

“If you tell someone, I want one month to rehearse, and if it’s coming from me, they will think I’m joking. Prabhu Deva, Farhan in Main Aisa Kyon Hoon (Lakshya), they gave me a month. Mr Bhansali once gave me two months. Once you have time and you have will, you just have to work hard.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ‘Fighter‘ along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

