Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most chilled-out actors one might have seen. He has a pace for working on his films and he is never a part of the number game at the box office or in his deliverables in a year. The actor even knows to accept his mistakes and discuss them on a public forum. Now a video of RK is going viral on the internet which is a compilation of the same. In the video, various clips from the Sanju actor’s interviews have been clubbed together, a common point for all the clips being – RK trolling his fans for watching his films which were disasters at the box office and were criticised by viewers as well.

While he talks about his flop films Jagga Jasoos and Roy in one clip, he discusses figures for Bombay Velvet in another clip. There is a clip where he trolls Shamshera for not working on being congratulated for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He even took digs at his fans for watching these movies and audiences and the internet applauded him for acknowledging his failures.

In an edited video shared by a Twitter handle @seeuatthemovie, a few videos of Ranbir Kapoor have been compiled. In the first video, the actor is attending a chat show with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion. While taking questions from the audience, a fan says, “Thank You for Bombay Velvet.” Ranbir, giggles and asks, “Did you see that movie in the theatre?” As the fan says yes, he trolls him saying “Tu akela gaya tha wo picture dekhne. (You were the only one who went to theatres to watch Bombay Velvet). Next, talking about Jagga Jasoos, Anupama Chopra said, “It broke my heart to see the film not getting any takers.” To this, Ranbir replied, “It broke my heart and my bank as well!” Further, Ranbir is being told by a fan about Roy who says I fight with people who don’t like Roy. I don’t know if people would agree but I loved Roy. To this Ranbir quirkily snaps, “Even I don’t agree with you!”

Another clip shows Ranbir Kapoor with his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star cast on The Kapil Sharma Show, where the anchor lauds Anushka Sharma for her hits Sultan which earned 600 cr, Pk which earned 800 crores and Ranbir interrupted saying, “Uske pehle Bombay Velvet 20 crore!” cracking up everyone into laughter. The last clip shows Ranbir promoting the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar when a paparazzi says, Hit hai picture. Ranbir asks, “Dekha Kya?” He then hits back jokingly, “Tune Shamshera ke time pe bhi bola tha.”

The clip is receiving love for RK’s sporting spirit and acknowledging his body of work and owning up to it, no matter what the result may be. A user wrote, “That fc interview is gold. I must have watched it 10 times!” One more user wrote, “Best Tha #bombayvelvet 20cr.” Another comment on the thread reads, “Very confident, Very secure.” One more user echoed the same thought and commented, “That’s the beauty of a secure guy.”

Twitteratis, also compared, RK to Shah Rukh Khan as one user commented with a quote by SRK, “Those who make fun of Themselves are the most confident ones.” Another user agreed, “That’s why I love SRK x Ranbir Kapoor – the Most Secured Guys in Bollywood.” One more user also agreed with this statement and commented, “That’s why Ranbir Kapoor is my 2nd favourite actor, Shah Rukh and RK both are the most secure actors, have self depreciating humour, never did any remake, always try new and fresh concepts, never stop experimenting.”

You can watch the video here and let us know which Ranbir Kapoor film you like the best in the comments section below.

No one can troll Ranbir Kapoor, like Ranbir himself 🐐😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Cow7M0uiuw — AⁿᶦᵐᵃL (@seeuatthemovie) April 24, 2023

