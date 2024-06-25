Dakota Johnson cannot abide by cancel culture. In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota Johnson, who has worked with a few disgraced stars, including Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, slammed cancel culture, noting that people can evolve from their mistakes.

The actress, known for her unfiltered responses, shared her thoughts on the public trial of certain controversial celebrities, which led to their banishment from the industry. In the interview, Dakota Johnson was asked about working with several now-disgraced stars, including Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, who were accused of abuse.

Dakota Johnson starred opposite Johnny Depp in the 2015 film Black Mass and co-starred with Shia LaBeouf in 2019’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. Depp was accused of physical and verbal abuse against ex-wife Amber Heard, and LaBeouf was accused of domestic violence by FKA Twigs.

When asked about her experience acting with controversial stars, Dakota Johson replied, “I don’t pay attention to the noise. I pay attention to whether the script is great and the people involved are great.”

Dakota Johnson explained “I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress went on to slam Cancel Culture, saying, “Cancel culture is such a f–king downer. I hate that term.” She added, “I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help, and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle.”

Dakota Johnson is not the only celebrity to speak out against cancel culture. Reese Witherspoon echoed a statement saying people remorseful for their actions should be forgiven.

