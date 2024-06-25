Apple Original Films has announced the new adaptation of The Wives, starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence. The actress is also set to produce the murder mystery film.

The highly anticipated movie will be co-produced by Apple Studio and A24 with additional producers, including Justine Ciarrocchi, Jeremy O. Harris, and Josh Godfrey. The project is said to draw inspiration from the Real Housewives franchise and will be written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, the creators of the Pulitzer Prize finalist play Circle Jerk.

The Wives Release Date

There are no updates about the release date or production schedule of the Jennifer Lawrence starrer movie yet.

The Wives Cast

Other than Jennifer Lawrence, no other cast announcements have been made. But we can expect the whole cast list soon.

The Wives Plot

According to Variety, The Wives is inspired by the Real Housewives franchise and promises an abundance of luxury, wine, feuding, and domestic drama, with a classic murder mystery at its core. The movie is expected to deliver an engaging blend of high-stakes intrigue and opulence.

Lawrence told E! that she has been a fan of the Housewives franchise on Bravo for a long time now and she would hand over her Oscar to the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for delivering “the best reality TV finale, I think, ever.” She added, “I’ll give ’em mine! I don’t care. They deserve it!”

She also gushed about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City reboot, and The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Additionally, Lawrence recently starred in Sony’s acclaimed sex comedy No Hard Feelings and Apple TV+’s veteran drama Causeway. In addition to these roles, she produced the documentary Bread & Roses, which explores the experiences of Afghan women under Taliban rule since their takeover of Kabul. Apple acquired the documentary in April.

Lawrence and her Excellent Cadaver are repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, and Teller. bb² is repped by CAA, 2AM, and Granderson Des Rochers. Breslin and Foley are repped by CAA and Shreck Rose Dapello. Breslin is also with Vision Entertainment.

