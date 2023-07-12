Fans of the reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ will get to see more of the relationship of actress Kyle Richards with her husband Mauricio Umansky in Season 13.

This news, ironically, comes amid stories that the two are divorcing.

The filming of the season was wrapped up months ago, much before the longtime couple’s reported split, but, according to Deadline, the producers went along with the decision that the cameras must continue rolling.

The season will also “pick up reactions from Richards and some of the housewives, reminiscent of what happened with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after ‘Scandoval’ broke out,” Deadline added.

Richards and Umansky have also made public the status of their relationship, admitting that they have indeed had a “rough year” in their marriage, but also assured fans they were not divorcing.

Taking to Instagram, the couple wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The statement continued: “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

RHOBH Kyle Richards also made news after she slammed rumours that she is dating Morgan Wade. The 54-year-old reality star was at the centre of rumours that she had split up from husband Mauricio Umansky – who she tied the knot with in 1996 – and had struck up a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, but played coy when asked about the fact that the pair have matching tattoos. Asked if it was all just a rumour, she told PageSix: “Yes. We are very good friends. She’s not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Kyle – who has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia with Mauricio – explained when when reports surfaced on Monday (03.07.23) that the pair had been “separated for a while”, that the claims were “untrue” even though it has been a “rough year” for them both.

