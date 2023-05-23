Kyle Richards insists she would never touch the celebrity weight loss drug Ozempic because of her “terrible anxiety”.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star has once again denied rumours that suggested she’s used the medication intended for type 2 diabetes that has weight loss has a side effect to sheds the pounds, insisting “that would scare me to death”.

The 54-year-old television personality told the New York Post’s Page Six column: “I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it.

“I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever, ever taken it.”

Kyle Richards recently admitted it’s “frustrating” to hear fans suggest she had been using Ozempic because she puts so much “effort” into her well-being.

She told ‘Extra’: “I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6am at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating. Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people.”

Kylie Richards also recently said she is “very aware” of her health after losing family members to cancer.

The ‘Halloween Ends’ star lost her mother, Kathleen to breast cancer in 2002 and since losing even more family members to the disease, she has become very conscious of what she eats and how she exercises.

She said: “I’m very aware of looking out for my health and my heart. I have lost a lot of family members to cancer, so I eat really well. I’m very aware of what I put in my body.”

The former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star works out on a daily basis and reminded her female fans how “important” it is for them to follow a good health regime.

Kylie Richards told Hollywood Life: “I work out every day. I’m usually in the gym for about two hours a day. Actually, I do a lot of cardio. It’s really, really important for women to exercise and to eat right. I can’t stress that enough.”

