RHOBH Kyle Richards has slammed rumours that she is dating Morgan Wade.

The 54-year-old reality star was at the centre of rumours that she had split up from husband Mauricio Umansky – who she tied the knot with in 1996 – and had struck up a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, but played coy when asked about the fact that the pair have matching tattoos.

Asked if it was all just a rumour, she told PageSix: “Yes. We are very good friends. She’s not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Kyle – who has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia with Mauricio – explained when when reports surfaced on Monday (03.07.23) that the pair had been “separated for a while”, that the claims were “untrue” even though it has been a “rough year” for them both.

She wrote on Instagram: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star – who is also mother to 34-year-old Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie – went on to add that this year had been their “most challenging” one so far but insisted that they still “love and respect each other” and begged others to stop creating “false stories” about her private life.

She added: “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.

“Thank you for the love and support. Kyle and Mauricio.”

Just hours earlier, a source claiming to be close to the couple had alleged that they split up some time ago but were still living together.

The insider told People: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

