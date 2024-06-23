Matt Smith, with his unique talent and charm, has made a big name for himself in the television and film industry. From his iconic role as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, to personifying Prince Philip in The Crown, each of his performances has been equally impressive.

The actor’s ability to bring complex characters to life with nuance and intensity has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. As Matt Smith continues to rise in his acting career, let’s take a look at 10 of his best shows and films so far.

10. Charlie Says (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Says Film (@charliesaysfilm)

Matt stepped into the shoes of the infamous cult leader Charles Manson in the 2018 film, Charlie Says, playing the complicated role to perfection. Directed by Mary Harron, the movie explores the lives of three female followers of Charles who were involved in the notorious Tate-LaBianca murders. Told through the perspective of Karlene Faith, a graduate student who works with the trio in prison, the movie delves into the psychological manipulation exerted by Manson.

9. The Forgiven (2021)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Forgiven Film (@theforgivenfilm)

Featuring Matt along with Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, The Forgiven is a crime drama film based on Lawrence Osborne’s novel of the same name. Set in the Moroccan desert, the story revolves around David (Ralph) and Jo Henninger (Jessica), a wealthy couple who accidentally kill a local boy while driving to a lavish weekend party. They bring his body to his friend, Richard Galloway (Matt), where the party is being held, leading to a series of misadventures.

8. Mapplethorpe (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mapplethorpe (movie) 📷 (@mapplethorpemovie)

Matt seems to be the preferred choice for biographical dramas as he played another real-life personality, Robert Mapplethorpe, in the 2018 Ondi Timoner directorial, Mapplethorpe. The movie follows the life of the controversial photographer who shot to fame in the 1970s and 1980s. It explores his relationships, artistic journey, and the provocative nature of his work, which often challenged societal norms and sparked debates on sexuality and censorship. With his captivating portrayal, Matt beautifully captured the essence of the character, giving a memorable performance.

7. His House (2020)

Counted among the underrated works of Matt, His House is a horror thriller film directed by Remi Weekes. The film follows Bol and Rial, a refugee couple from South Sudan, who seek asylum in England after escaping their war-torn country. Upon moving into a dilapidated house provided by the government, they encounter terrifying supernatural forces, and look toward Mark, their caseworker, for help. Matt plays the role of Mark in the film, while Wunmi Mosaku stars as Rial, and Sope Dirisu portrays Bol.

6. Last Night in Soho (2021)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsohomovie)

Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright, is a psychological horror film that follows Eloise, played by Thomasin McKenzie, a young fashion student who mysteriously finds herself transported to 1960s London and gets involved in the life of an aspiring singer, Sandie, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. Matt Smith plays Jack, a charming yet enigmatic musician who becomes a key figure in Eloise’s haunting visions of the past and gets into an affair with Sandie.

5. Official Secrets (2019)

Based on true events, Official Secrets follows Katharine Gun (played by Keira Knightley), a British intelligence specialist who leaked classified information to the press in 2003, exposing an illegal NSA operation. Matt plays The Observer journalist Martin Bright, who supports Gun’s courageous act, helping to uncover the truth behind the Iraq War. Helmed by Gavin Hood, the film has been appreciated for the cast’s authentic portrayal of real-life personalities.

4. Party Animals (2007)

BBC series Party Animals marked Matt’s first major television role. The show explores the behind-the-scenes world of British politics, focusing on the lives of young researchers and their ambitions within Westminster. Matt portrays a parliamentary researcher named Danny Foster, who faces the pressure of keeping up with political and personal relationships within the intense environment of government. The series also stars Andrew Buchan, Shelley Conn, Andrea Riseborough, Patrick Baladi, and Clemency Burton-Hill.

3. Doctor Who (2010-2013)

In 2010, Matt became the youngest actor ever to play the titular role in Doctor Who, debuting as the Eleventh Doctor at the age of 26. Known for his quirky bow ties and fez hats, Matt brought a unique charm to the iconic role, portraying the youthful energy, wittiness, and emotional depth of the character. The actor played the role in three seasons of the show, which tells the story of an alien Time Lord who can travel in time and space.

2. House of the Dragon (2022-Present)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Since 2022, Matt has been enamoring the audience with his portrayal of the charming and enigmatic Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Daemon instantly became a fan favorite, thanks to the various shades of his character, from a stubborn prince to a doting father. As the power struggle begins in the show between two sides of the Targaryen family, Daemon sides with his wife, Rhaenyra, and becomes one of the most important warriors in the war.

1. The Crown (2016-2017)

Matt took on the challenging role of playing young Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, and came out with flying colors. His portrayal captured both the public and private aspects of Prince Philip’s character, depicting his struggles with duty, identity, and the complexities of his royal marriage. Matt’s chemistry with Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth was widely lauded, and he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his charismatic, yet vulnerable, performance.

Must Read: Fans React As ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Defends Co-Stars Against Racist Backlash in Viral Tweet: “Victor Newman Does Not Come To Play”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News