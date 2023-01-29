Actress Claire Foy, whose latest movie ‘Women Talking’, which is directed by writer Sarah Polley is nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming ceremony, is tempted to skip the event.

The British star admitted that she hasn’t yet decided which of the cast will be invited to go, but she thinks she should step aside because the event takes place in California on March 13, the same day her and ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore’s daughter Ivy turns eight, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked if she is going to the Academy Awards, Claire Foy said: “I don’t know. There are 12 of us in the cast so it depends on who they pick to go with them. It’s my child’s birthday that day so I probably shouldn’t go. Either way I’ll have a great time!”

Claire Foy initially expected playing a member of the Mennonite community would be “empowering” because she didn’t have to be too concerned about her appearance, but ultimately, she and her castmates couldn’t wait for filming to end so they could glam up again.

Speaking on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, she said: “We had no hair and make-up at all and wore polyester dresses so what got us through filming was the thought of a party at the end when we could wear make-up and shave our legs. I thought not worrying about shaving would be a real moment of empowerment but actually it was horrible and reminded me of puberty!”

Claire recently returned to ‘The Crown‘ for a cameo appearance, and she admitted she was delighted to play the young Queen Elizabeth again. She said: “I went back and did it again because it is a lovely thing to do and I really love Imelda (Staunton), I think she is amazing.”

