From William Hartnell to Ncuti Gatwa, Every Actor Who Has Played The Doctor in Doctor Who

When BBC launched Doctor Who in 1963, the network might not have imagined that the show would go on to become a cult classic and be on air for decades, the sci-fi series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, showcasing the story of The Doctor, a humanoid who can travel through space and time and uses their abilities to save lives and protect oppressed people.

As the series changes the face of The Doctor every once in a while, it keeps generating curiosity and excitement among the viewers. Since the inception of Doctor Who, 15 lead actors have played the role of The Doctor in the show. Here are all the details about them.

1. William Hartnell (1963-1966)

The show commenced with actor William Hartnell playing the titular role between 1963 and 1966. The character became famous for his mysterious aura. He started off as a grumpy and reclusive man but turned into an empathic and loving person as the show progressed.

2. Patrick Troughton (1966-1969)

At the end of the first Doctor’s life, he regenerated and transformed into the Second Doctor, played by Patrick Troughton. Nicknamed the ‘Cosmic Hobo,’ the Second Doctor appeared to be childlike and messy in contrast to the First Doctor. Troughton played the character for three seasons, comprising 119 episodes.

3. Jon Pertwee (1970-1974)

Jon Pertwee played the Time Lord for five seasons and 128 episodes between 1970 and 1974. This doctor became famous for being tech-savvy and having his laboratory. He had a charming and dapper personality that commanded authority. When not working on gadgets, the Third Doctor practiced martial arts.

4. Tom Baker (1974-1981)

Tom Baker has the most seasons and episodes as the Fourth Doctor. Considered one of the best Doctors in the series, Tom brought multiple layers to the character, showcasing his complexity. Known for his whimsical and warm personality, the Fourth Doctor appeared in 7 seasons and 172 episodes.

5. Peter Davison (1982-1984)

The baton was passed on to Peter Davison, who played the Fifth Doctor for three seasons and 69 episodes from 1982 to 1984. This Doctor was known for his fashion game, dressed as an Edwardian cricketer. The incarnation also brought a vulnerable side to the character, as he was often seen as indecisive.

6. Colin Baker (1984-1986)

Colin Baker portrayed the Sixth Doctor, an arrogant incarnation who loved to dress up in eccentric clothes in a flamboyant style. His condescending behavior and assertive personality made him a lot different from the previous incarnations. Baker played the character for 31 episodes between 1984 and 1986.

7. Sylvester McCoy (1987-1989)

The Seventh Doctor was essayed by actor Sylvester McCoy, whose signature question-mark umbrella became all the rage. This Doctor is more complex than the previous ones, as he is equally humorous and horrific and knows how to manipulate his way out of difficult situations. McCoy played the character for three seasons before the classic show was canceled in 1989.

8. Paul McGann (1996)

In 1996, BBC released Doctor Who: The Movie with Paul McGann playing the Eighth Doctor. Though he got the fewest stories, only one, the actor made his presence felt by playing the charming and romantic incarnation of the Time Lord.

9. Christopher Eccleston (2005)

The BBC revived Doctor Who in 2005, and Christopher Eccleston was cast as the Ninth humanoid incarnation. The actor played the role for only one season and ten episodes but impressed the viewers as the war-torn Doctor, who was a loner and used humor as a coping mechanism to deal with his trauma.

10. David Tennant (2005-2010)

Counted among the best performances in Doctor Who, David Tennant played the character for three seasons and 47 episodes. His portrayal as the charismatic Doctor is said to be one of the reasons behind the revival’s immense success. The viewers loved his easygoing personality, which turned fierce when provoked.

11. Matt Smith (2010-2013)

Matt Smith played the Eleventh Doctor, a quirky and youthful version of the Time Lord. This incarnation was famous for its energy and childlike enthusiasm. Smith was only 26 years old when he was cast in the role, becoming the youngest actor in history to play the Doctor. He continued with the show for three seasons and 44 episodes from 2010 to 2013.

12. Peter Capaldi (2014-2017)

In contrast to Smith’s youthful portrayal, the Twelfth Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, he had a serious yet caring demeanor. Known for his sharp wit and straightforwardness, this incarnation gained attention for Capaldi’s native Scottish accent, which he kept for the character. The Twelfth Doctor was seen in three seasons and 40 episodes.

13. Jodie Whittaker (2018-2022)

The Thirteenth Doctor marked the first time a female protagonist entered the show. Jodie Whittaker played this brave and caring incarnation full of energy and looking on the bright side of things. Whittaker’s tenure lasted from 2018 to 2022, spanning three seasons and 31 episodes.

14. David Tennant (2023)

David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor, returned to the series in 2023 with a three-episode special as the Fourteenth Doctor, surprising the fans. Though this incarnation featured personality traits similar to the Tenth Doctor, he was more compassionate and sentimental this time.

15. Ncuti Gatwa (2023-Present)

Finally, Ncuti Gatwa is the current incarnation of The Doctor, being the first black actor and the first queer actor to essay the role. Gatwa debuted as the Time Lord with a special episode in 2023 and is now ready to impress fans with his season.

Must Read: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire On Digital Platforms: Paul Rudd & Co Arrives On OTT; Here’s Where & How To Watch It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News