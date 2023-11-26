One of the most popular series, Doctor Who, has returned for a 60th-anniversary special three-episode mini-series with David Tennant in the lead. Along with David, the series will also feature Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris as the iconic Toymaker. Catherine and David returned as their old pair-up, and the audience hooted for their screen presence. But where to watch and how?

Well, BBC and Disney+ released the first episode of the mini-series on November 25, 2023. The next follow-ups will be seen in December. Scroll ahead to find out more details.

For the unversed, Doctor Who is a sci-fi drama about a Time-traveling alien who looks like a human but travels through time with his companions to protect civilians from any danger. The series premiered in 1969 and was aired in 1989. Later, in 2005, it was revived again.

Where To Watch and How?

Now, for the 60th anniversary, the series has made a comeback with a mini-series special, and the first, ‘The Star Beast,’ is scheduled to stream in the US on Disney+ on November 25 at 10:30 am. The two upcoming episodes, ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ and ‘The Giggle’ from the same mini-series, will be up on December 2 and December 9 at the same time.

However, these episodes will not be available on Disney+ for UK or Ireland viewers as the series is slated to release on iPlayer. And they won’t be immediately able to stream till BBC airs. At the same time, the Sydney viewers will be able to stream the series on Disney+ a day after the others.

Doctor Who Story Plot

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the show, Russell T Davies, declared it as “a mini-season, really. It’s three different stories. There’s a little link between them, each one kind of cliffhangs into the next, but actually, they are three separate stories.” The showrunner further claimed it’s “a great big family film. An alien spaceship falls in London, which is the Doctor’s meet and drink really. But is it by coincidence that that lands practically on the doorstep of an old friend of his who’s lost all memories of him?”

Neil Patrick Harris as Toymaker

Apart from David Tennant, Neil Patrick Harris will be seen donning an important role, the Toymaker. And the actor has gotten a worthy review from Doctor Who himself. David declared in the same interview, “Oh, he’s good. I don’t quite know if he knew what to expect, but he dived in with such gusto and brio. I don’t want to give away too much about what might be required of the Toymaker, but you need a sort of all-round entertainer to play that part and a very good actor, so there aren’t a lot of people who could have ticked all the boxes required. We were really excited when Neil said ‘Yes’ and actually it’s impossible to imagine who else it might have been.”

History of Doctor Who:

The First Doctor Who was played by William Hartnell in the 1966 story “The Celestial Toymaker,” where Michael Gough played the original Toymaker. David Tennant is the 14th Doctor, and after the 60th anniversary series, the show will be returning with a new actor as Doctor Who. As per reports, Ncuti Gatwa is going to take the baton forward as the first person of color to play the role.

Well, are you excited for the mini-series?

