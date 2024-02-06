Australian actor Jacob Elordi has been the talk of the town for quite some time now for his movies Saltburn and Priscilla. The actor has once grabbed the spotlight for the wrong reasons. He has been accused of assaulting a radio producer and is currently being investigated for the same. Keep scrolling for more.

The actor became famous after appearing as Noah Flynn in the The Kissing Booth franchise. His popularity increased after he bagged a prominent role in HBO’s Euphoria, which also features Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. He once revealed that after watching Heath Ledger‘s amazing performance in The Dark Knight, he was inspired to become an actor.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Jacob Elordi is being investigated by New South Wales Police for allegedly assaulting KIIS FM reporter Joshua Fox. According to reports, Jacob was at the beachside Clovelly Hotel in south-east Sydney on Saturday. He reportedly got angry after he was asked to fill an empty container with bathwater, referring to the popular Saltburn scene.

While speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast Show, the radio producer revealed that he went to Jacob Elordi outside the building. Joshua explained that he agreed to stop as the joke did not land, but it was too late. He said, “[Mr Elordi] got right into my face,” and asked them to delete the recording. KIIS FM also released a recording where he can be heard saying not to film him. Joshua revealed that he refused to delete the recording and would keep it as evidence of their alleged confrontation.

Fox added that the actor [flipped]… he pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat. The police confirmed to BBC that they were investigating the altercation between Jacob Elordi and Fox. However, Fox did not face any injury.

Commenting on the news, one of the netizens posted on X, “this is disappointing. The guy was on the brink of having a promising career, and then he had to do this.”

Another wrote, “These upcoming actors really need to be careful.”

“disagreement over a joke could escalate into physical violence is alarming and deeply concerning,” said one person.

A user quipped, “i fear jacob elordi will be cancelled in a few weeks.”

One joked, “His Euphoria character took over.”

And, “He got possessed by Ezra.”

On the work front, Jacob Elordi was last seen in Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan.

