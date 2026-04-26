Project Hail Mary is a money-making machine and is unstoppable at the box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer is now set to become the second film of 2026 to cross this major milestone at the box office in North America. The first film of the year to move past this mark is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film continues to rank among the top dailies of the April releases. It is also the second-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. Also, the sci-fi flick keeps defying the odds at the box office, earning solid numbers and staying in business. It is definitely one of the most successful sci-fi flicks of the year to date. From the visuals to the storyline and performances, everything has been lauded by critics and audiences alike.

Project Hail Mary’s 6th Friday update in North America

Project Hail Mary does not care whether Michael or The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives at the cinemas. It continues to hold steady, and according to the latest numbers from Box Office Mojo, the movie has collected $3.3 million on its 6th Friday at the domestic box office. It has recorded the 2nd biggest 6th Friday ever for March releases. The film declined by 37.4% from last Friday, despite losing 310 theaters, including IMAX, and facing Michael.

Project Hail Mary is the 2nd 2026 release to hit the $300 million milestone domestically

According to the numbers, the Ryan Gosling starrer has hit the $295.5 million at the North American box office. It is less than $5 million away from surpassing the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. The sci-fi movie is tracking to earn around $12.1 million on its 6th weekend at the North American box office. It will thus cross the $300 million milestone, reaching an estimated $304.3 million.

Project Hail Mary is becoming the second 2026 Hollywood release to cross the $300 million milestone in North America. The first film to cross this domestic milestone is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which stands at $369.8 million cume in North America and is poised to cross $385 million this weekend. Meanwhile, the Andy Weir adaptation has reached a worldwide cume of $583.6 million and was released on March 20.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $295.5 million

International – $288.1 million

Worldwide – $583.6 million

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